Greater Idaho legislation heading to House floor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will pave the way for the Idaho and Oregon Legislatures to begin official discussions on whether it is feasible to move the Idaho border into Eastern Oregon is heading to the House floor.

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee voted to send the Joint Memorial sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, to the House floor on Monday, in a 11 to 1 vote. Boise Rep. John Gannon was the only committee member who voted in opposition.

During the public hearing, an overwhelming number of people voiced support for the legislation. Proponents said the rights of rural residents in Eastern Oregon are being suppressed by the majority of the state’s population which lives in the urban centers of Western Oregon.

Some at the public hearing said Oregon is acting more like a “Democracy than a Republic.”

At the public hearing the group Greater Idaho said so far 11 Eastern Oregon counties have voted in support of becoming part of Idaho, and three Eastern Oregonians spoke to the committee in support of moving the border.

Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said if the border were relocated roughly 400,000 Oregonians would become Idahoans, and the Gem State would receive 65 percent of the Beaver State’s land mass. McCaw said roughly 25 percent of Oregon’s land is BLM, another 25 percent belongs to the USFS, and the majority of it is private land.

Idaho resident Michael Oswald who spoke in favor said moving the border would be more beneficial than Eastern Oregon residents moving to Idaho, with many communities in Idaho dealing with housing shortages.

“Would create many more housing opportunities for people who like me who still want to come here from other places,” said Oswald. “I think it would also have the beneficial effect of placing less demand on farmers to sell their land for real estate development.”

Supporters said moving the border would be a “win, win” for Oregon and Idaho.

McCaw said the average wage earner in Northwestern Oregon spends $590 in taxes to subsidize Southern and Eastern Oregon every year. According to Greater Idaho’s website, “The Portland metro area is home to 47 percent of Oregon’s voters and covers a mere 3,776.41 square miles of Oregon’s 98,466 square miles, that’s less than 4 percent of its land mass.”

Oregon’s former Republican House Speaker Mark Simmons advocated on behalf of the Joint Memorial to committee members. He said similar legislation is being discussed in the Oregon legislature.

Gannon questioned supporters if moving the border would be a cost burden to Idaho, specifically when it comes to roads and highways. Additionally, he asked Simmons if Idaho would have to subsidize Eastern Oregon, considering that is what is happening now in Oregon.

“We would not need a subsidy. Actually, the Point Consulting document that has recently come out, indicates that Eastern Oregon would provide a net of somewhere around $170 million a year to the Idaho revenues,” Simmons said.

Before the committee voted in in favor of issuing a “do pass” recommendation on the legislation, Rep. Vito Barbieri said, “I think that the benefits to the Idaho citizens is apparent to me, and I would be interested to see what an Idaho legislative delegation can come up with.”

Simmons said if the two state legislatures were to negotiate an interstate compact for relocating the shared border, it would have to be approved by congress.

Surprisingly, the state’s do not need approval from the Governors of Idaho and Oregon he said.

After the committee’s vote the group Greater Idaho said in a press relase:

“We are asking Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner to give this proposal a hearing in Oregon like the one we had today in Idaho. It’s a win-win for both states, and a poll a year ago showed that 68% of northwestern Oregonian voters want it to have a hearing.”

