Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell’s motion to dismiss case

With this decision, the Daybells’ joint trial is still set to begin on April 3rd.
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022.(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s more news in the case of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell.

According to a report, Judge Steven Boyce has denied Lori’s motion to dismiss the case due to lack of a speedy trial.

She filed the motion in January, arguing the court violated her Sixth Amendment rights.

Judge Boyce says the delay is justified, in part because of the decision to move the trial to Ada County. He says the case is quote, “exceptionally complex,” and adds the delay is minimal compared to the scope of the case.

With this decision, the Daybells’ joint trial is still set to begin on April 3rd.

