Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell’s motion to dismiss case

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s more news in the case of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell.

According to a report, Judge Steven Boyce has denied Lori’s motion to dismiss the case due to lack of a speedy trial.

She filed the motion in January, arguing the court violated her Sixth Amendment rights.

Judge Boyce says the delay is justified, in part because of the decision to move the trial to Ada County. He says the case is quote, “exceptionally complex,” and adds the delay is minimal compared to the scope of the case.

With this decision, the Daybells’ joint trial is still set to begin on April 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.