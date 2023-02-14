Preparing your car for potholes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re nearing the end of winter, and that means pothole season is right around the corner.

Potholes occur due to melting ice seeping through cracks in the roadway, refreezing in cooler temperatures.

Because potholes are caused by water, AAA says one of the best ways to avoid running one over is to watch for standing water, and to assume there’s a pothole hidden underneath, on the roadway.

Of course, if you do hit a pothole, it could cost you big.

“The price of everything is going up and hat includes auto parts and repair work,” said Matthew Conde, a spokesman for AAA Idaho. “It’s probably a good rule of thumb to think it might cost anywhere from $500-600.”

Officials also say checking your tires and especially your suspension to make sure there’s no damage to your vehicle already.

Be sure to stay tuned to your KMVT News on Wednesday, as we’ll talk to city officials to see what they’re doing to prepare for the upcoming pothole season.

