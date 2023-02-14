Seniors at a Burley assisted living facility received a very special valentine surprise

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Patients at a local Assisted Living Facility received a special treat for Valentine’s Day, courtesy of Declo Junior High School students.

Seniors at Pomerelle Place Assisted Living Facility enjoyed the musical stylings of Miss Sophie playing the piano.

The residents were delighted as the group came in with valentine’s day cards for each and every one who attended.

Patricia Merrill from Declo Junior High School says, her group has been working on this project for more than two weeks.

“It’s also kindness week by the way, so we decided to bring our kids here for valentine’s day, so we brought valentine’s day to them. They’ve been making them and they’re so excited to meet the residents. Ah, so basically, it’s to teach our leadership about servicing the community. And to get outside of the school boundaries.” According to Patricia Merrill.

How many Valentines do you think they have made? “Oh gosh, easily 500. If you saw my room, it looks like a tornado hit by a tornado.”

Merrill, say it’s simply about giving back.

“Our student council has been out in the community and to the food pantries in Burley, and they’ve even volunteered their time there. So, we try and get well it’s my goal, that we get the kids outside and last but not least we talked with two students who express everything about kindness week.”

We talked with two students Chloe Gibby an 8th grader Vice President of the Delco Jr. High School and Williams Pearson Student President, Declo Jr. High School.

Gibb says, “I just like spreading joy.” How many schools have you been to? “I’ve been to two. Pearson says, “I just like getting into the community and doing kind things for people.

Kindness can be defined as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. And that’s something we share with each other.

