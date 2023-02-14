Seniors at a Burley assisted living facility received a very special valentine surprise

The residents were delighted as the group came in with valentine’s day cards for each and every one who attended.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Patients at a local Assisted Living Facility received a special treat for Valentine’s Day, courtesy of Declo Junior High School students.

Seniors at Pomerelle Place Assisted Living Facility enjoyed the musical stylings of Miss Sophie playing the piano.

The residents were delighted as the group came in with valentine’s day cards for each and every one who attended.

Patricia Merrill from Declo Junior High School says, her group has been working on this project for more than two weeks.

“It’s also kindness week by the way, so we decided to bring our kids here for valentine’s day, so we brought valentine’s day to them. They’ve been making them and they’re so excited to meet the residents. Ah, so basically, it’s to teach our leadership about servicing the community. And to get outside of the school boundaries.” According to Patricia Merrill.

How many Valentines do you think they have made? “Oh gosh, easily 500. If you saw my room, it looks like a tornado hit by a tornado.”

Merrill, say it’s simply about giving back.

“Our student council has been out in the community and to the food pantries in Burley, and they’ve even volunteered their time there. So, we try and get well it’s my goal, that we get the kids outside and last but not least we talked with two students who express everything about kindness week.”

We talked with two students Chloe Gibby an 8th grader Vice President of the Delco Jr. High School and Williams Pearson Student President, Declo Jr. High School.

Gibb says, “I just like spreading joy.” How many schools have you been to? “I’ve been to two. Pearson says, “I just like getting into the community and doing kind things for people.

Kindness can be defined as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. And that’s something we share with each other.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

TDS Fiber announces their first-ever Hometown Hero Award recipient
TDS Fiber announces their first-ever Hometown Hero Award recipient
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI Theatre Department presents 'An Enemy of the People'
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI Theatre Department presents 'An Enemy of the People'
file
Greater Idaho legislation heading to House floor
file
Legislation aimed at protecting minors introduced in committees