TDS Fiber announces their first-ever Hometown Hero Award recipient

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TDS Fiber Optics surprised a staff member, along with members of Voices Against Violence, with its newly awarded Hometown Hero Award.

Angelica Soto was stunned when she found out the news.

The TDS Hometown Hero Award honors those making a difference in the community, and it especially aims to recognize our unsung heroes.

Angelica Soto said, “I tried to come over here, and my coworker pulled me out and said, we have a staff meeting, a client like okay so what’s going on? We’re training but I had no idea, I didn’t even know, like they’re really sneaky. It’s such as honor to receive this. Thank you so much.”

Soto was there with her two children.

She’s the company’s first Hometown Hero winner in Twin Falls.

