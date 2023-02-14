TDS Fiber announces their first-ever Hometown Hero Award recipient

Angelica Soto was stunned when she found out the news.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TDS Fiber Optics surprised a staff member, along with members of Voices Against Violence, with its newly awarded Hometown Hero Award.

Angelica Soto was stunned when she found out the news.

The TDS Hometown Hero Award honors those making a difference in the community, and it especially aims to recognize our unsung heroes.

Angelica Soto said, “I tried to come over here, and my coworker pulled me out and said, we have a staff meeting, a client like okay so what’s going on? We’re training but I had no idea, I didn’t even know, like they’re really sneaky. It’s such as honor to receive this. Thank you so much.”

Soto was there with her two children.

She’s the company’s first Hometown Hero winner in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Seniors at a Burley assisted living facility received a very special valentine surprise
Seniors at a Burley assisted living facility received a very special valentine surprise
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI Theatre Department presents 'An Enemy of the People'
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI Theatre Department presents 'An Enemy of the People'
file
Greater Idaho legislation heading to House floor
file
Legislation aimed at protecting minors introduced in committees