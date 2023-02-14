Umpires needed in Dist. 4, as baseball and softball season rounds the corner

There will be a state rules meeting at Canyon Ridge High School this Thursday in room 301.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although It’s still winter, high school baseball and softball start in just a few weeks. And district 4 is always in need of more umpires.

Softball is at 6 p.m. and baseball is at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in umpiring is welcome to attend and is encouraged to register on the IHSAA website.

Those 16 and older are eligible.

Pay for a varsity baseball game is $72 this season - while a softball game nets you $64.

