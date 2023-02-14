U.S. Navy Band to make a stop in Twin Falls on upcoming concert tour

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Navy Band is coming to Twin Falls, and the community is invited.

It’s all part of their yearly tour that the band goes on.

This year the band is making stops in Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Twin Falls at the Fine Arts Auditorium at CSI.

The band has 174 members in it, and all are professionally trained musicians who typically play for funerals at Arlington National Cemetery, and presidential functions at the White House, but for Chief Musician Bill Edwards, the yearly tours are one of the highlights of being in the band.

“To celebrate the military, celebrate the community, celebrate the veterans that have made the community great, to meet with the family of veterans and meet with the family of active duty sailors, soldiers, marines, coastguards, airmen, we meet with everyone after the concert, to talk to them and hear their stories,” said Bill Edwards.

The concert is free and tickets are not required.

It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 12th.

