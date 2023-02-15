Bill prohibiting gender-affirming treatment for minors passes House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Proposed legislation that will prohibit medical professionals from providing gender affirming treatment to minors is heading to the Senate, after House lawmakers voted in support of HB71 Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation mostly fell along party lines, with Rep. Matt Bundy being the lone Republican to vote against the HB71.

Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug’s legislation aims to prohibit puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries when administered to Idaho children struggling with gender dysphoria.

The proposed legislation is similar to a Bill introduced last year. However, it passed in the House and stalled in the Senate. This most recent legislation being proposed by Skaug amends an existing Bill passed in 2019 that prohibits the genital mutilation of female children, and is a felony under Idaho law, with a penalty of life in prison. However, Skaug’s proposed Bill changes the language to include all minors and amends the penalty to be up to 10 years in prison.

Skaug told House members HB71 protects children from “sterilization and the removal of healthy sex organs.” He also cited that some procedures performed on a child are irreversible, when they get older.

“Mastectomies performed on minor girls prevent forever their ability to nurse a child,” Skaug said.

He added gender dysphoria or gender confusion, according to his research, is a mental illness that needs treatment. Skaug said that kids that have gender dysphoria suffer from other mental illnesses such as sever depression or are bipolar.

Additionally, he said studies show most kids that have gender dysphoria, work through it between natural puberty and some counseling.

According to the HB71’s language: “Gender dysphoria among children rarely persists into adulthood, with peer-reviewed research revealing that as many as 98% of gender dysphoric boys and as many as 88% of gender dysphoric girls ultimately identify with their biological sex after passing through puberty”.

“This is not a religious crusade on the bill. This is following the science,” Skaug said.

Those who were in opposition felt it violated parents’ rights to decide what is the appropriate standard of care for their children.

Rep. Colin Nash said he has a sibling who is transgender, and it is very difficult for people who are not transgender to emphasize with what that person is going through. Additionally, he said its difficult to legislate what transgender people need in their lives. He added a member of his wife’s family committed suicide over transgender status.

“Although I might not understand it, I believe them. I believe that they feel differently, and they want the world to see them differently,” Nash said. “Largely that care (gender-affirming treatment) is helping a child feel understood, accepted, and helping them get to a place where they can safely make those decisions on their own.”

Boise Rep. Ilana Rubel said she is concerned that the legislation is being driven by cases where children think they are transgender at a young age but change their mind when they get older.

“These treatments are not administered unless there is a standard for this. It has to be persistent and consistent. Nobody is going to give these kids treatment if they woke up last week an decided they might be a different gender,” said Rubel. “Treatment is only considered in those rare cases when a kid has basically know since birth that they were born in the wrong body.”

Additionally, Rubel said there is irreversible damage for children who are not administered cross sex hormones or puberty blockers, as puberty can carry out permanent, irreversible changes on a person’s body.

“I don’t think it is the case make them wait until they are 18...permanent, irreversible things will happen by the time they are 18 that cannot be undone, and that person will have to live with it the rest of their lives,” Rubel said.

She also said there are those cases where someone has a procedure done that they regret later in life, but those cases are very rare according to her research.

“The question is are we going to force 97 percent of people to for go treatment that they deem necessary and life saving, because there might be 3 percent that subsequently regret it,” she said.

Republican Rep. Lori McCann emphasized with a lot of what Nash and Rubel said. She said she is in agreement with some parts of the bill, and disagreement with other parts. McCann said she feels a minor should not be allowed to have sex re-assignment surgery. She said the transgender people she met with “agree” with that part of the legislation. However, she does see the value of cross sex hormones and puberty blockers, after meeting with a group of transgender families.

“If they were not allowed to have the medications necessary to help them on their journey it would be devastating for them,” McCann said.

Even though she had conflicting emotions about the bill, McCann voted in support of it.

Skaug said there is no long term study or data that shows gender affirming treatment can prevent suicide among youth. He said the latest data shows suicides increase once all the surgeries and procedures are done, when it starts in childhood.

Rep. Julianne Young spoke in strong support of the legislation. Young told House members she had the opportunity to spend the day with a woman underwent cross sex hormone therapy and puberty blockers. Young said the woman said the treatment caused her to feel suicidal.

Additionally Young said in Idaho parents have the right to direct the care of their children. She told House members she supports that right, but “I also believe there are circumstances where even a parent doe not have authority, and we see those examples in our state statues prohibiting physical abuse, and other types of harm.”

In the end there was overwhlming support for the legisaltion by Reupblican lawmakers. The HB71 is now heading to the Senate where the bill sponsor is Sen. Lori Den Hartog.

Skaug said at least 20 states are passing legislation, or have already passed bills, similar to Idaho’s. Additionally he said the criminal penalties attached to the legislation are being upheld in the courts.

