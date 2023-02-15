Cassia County announces changes to polling locations

The county will no longer be able to utilize facilities through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia County is having to change some of their polling locations moving forward.

The Cassia County Elections Office released a public notice of the impending changes.

The county will no longer be able to utilize facilities through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, due to legal requirements that cannot be executed - according Cassia County’s legal counsel.

Plus, there are two other locations for the Burley First and Sixth precincts that can no longer be utilized for elections due to limited space.

The public notice outlines that the Starrh’s Ferry, Pella, Unity, Springdale, View, Declo, as well as the Burley 2nd and 3rd precincts can no longer be used.

If you live in Cassia County and need to know how you should vote in the upcoming consolidated elections on March 14th, you can stop by their office located at 1459 Overland Avenue in Burley or give them a call at 208-878-5240.

Or you can go to their website by Clicking Here.

