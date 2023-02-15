Greater Idaho movement passes House, heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement is continuing its momentum in the Idaho Legislature, as House lawmakers voted in favor of legislation that would open the door for the Oregon and Idaho legislatures to begin talks about the possibility of relocating the border shared between the two states.

The Joint Memorial passed the House 41 -28.

Twin Falls Rep. Lance Clow voted in favor it, simply because he didn’t see any harm in the two states discussing the possibility of relocating the border, and the legislation has no monetary cost associated with it

However, Rep. Judy Boyle, who is sponsoring the legislation on the House side with Rep. Barbara Ehardt, said there is a lot benefit that will come from moving the border, such as Idaho would pick another congressional seat. She said it would push Oregon’s drug problems further west and away from the Idaho border.

Additionally, she said the eleven Eastern Oregon counties that want to join Idaho, share Idahoans values

“This nine percent of Oregonians that are asking for this they vote time and again against these crazy initiatives that come from Oregon, to restrict their gun rights, to add drugs of no consequence, and everything else,” Boyle said.

However, those who voted in opposition felt the house Joint Memorial lacked merit, and the chances of the border being relocated are unlikely, considering such an instance has not happened in recent history.

Blaine County Rep. Ned Burns said the Idaho legislature should be focusing on fixing Idahoans problems, not Oregonians.

Fellow Democrat Ilana Rubel warned lawmakers that moving the border could have a negative impact on Idaho, specifically when it comes to Medicaid cost

“You look at the counties that we are proposing to add, they are through the roof. The average of those counties is 45% of those folks are on Medicaid,” said Rubel. “You look at the number on free and reduce lunch, in many of the cases its 95%, 100%. These are very, very low income counties folks.”

Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting was one the Republicans who voted against the Joint Memorial, saying he doesn’t feel his constituents have an appetite for relocating the border.

The legislation will now move to the senate.

In a statement, the group Greater Idaho said:

“We are asking Oregon Legislature leaders to give this idea a hearing in Oregon. Unlike any other bill, our Oregon bill SJM 2 is supported by the votes of 11 counties, and a poll a year ago showed that 68% of northwestern Oregonian voters want their officials to look into the idea. Eastern Oregon deserves a chance to present this proposal to Oregon state leaders.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.