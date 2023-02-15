How the City of Twin Falls is preparing for pothole season

Pothole Patrol
Pothole Patrol(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last night we told you about how to prepare your car for the upcoming pothole season.

But we wanted to know how your tax dollars are being used to prevent car damage from these potholes on city streets.

Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls says there are a few crews out-and-about working to fix the roadways.

He says each year the city pays special attention to roads within one of five City Districts for repairs.

Of course, the public can also call to report poor road conditions as well.

“We put what’s called cold patch or cold mix on it,” Palmer said. “It’s a temporary fix until we can put a hot mix or a permanent mix into it. Typically, we can’t do it until like April or May.”

According to Palmer, the cold mix may need to be replaced multiple times during the winter, so it’s a good idea to continue to be vigilant and scan the roads.

