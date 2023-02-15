Lindsay Crane, Jessica Dawn

BURLEY—Jessica Dawn Lindsay Crane, 44, of Burley, Idaho, was taken from us too early on February 13, 2023.

Jessica was born July 19, 1978, in American Falls, Idaho, to her loving parents, Clyde Frost and Rebecca Knopp Lindsay. Being the oldest child in the family, Jessica loved and adored all three of her younger sisters. This love carried on to her children, nieces, and nephews from the moment she met them.

Alongside her family, Jessica grew up camping, fishing, and playing cards. She also gained a passion for dancing from a young age and continued to perfect it through years of dedication and practice. Jessica attended Burley High School where she was active in many different activities. One of her favorites was being a member of the Stepperettes drill team. After high school she received her cosmetology license from Mr. Juan’s Beauty College of Hair Design in Twin Falls, Idaho.

While living in Twin Falls, she met and married Adam Crane. Together, they had two amazing children, Ty Crane and Hunter Crane. Her children were her whole world, and she shared her love for them every chance she got. She always expressed how proud she was of their accomplishments. Jessica thrived as a stay-at-home mother raising her children on the farm in King Hill, Idaho. She cheered them on in all their many activities. After their divorce, Jessica and her children continued to love and support each other while living in Meridian, Idaho.

Jessica will be remembered for her many passions through work, family life, and hobbies. Whatever she decided to do, she did with her whole heart. You could often find her crafting with an ice-cold Pepsi.

This last October, Jessica was able to move back home, closer to her family. We are so grateful for the last few months that were full of memories and quality family time. We will cherish the many memories that we were able to make in a short time.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandfather, Don Lindsay. She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Clyde and Rebecca Lindsay; sons, Ty Crane and Hunter Crane; sisters, Jennifer (Troy) Jensen, Amber (Gary) Cederberg, and Abbie Jo Lindsay; along with her nieces, nephews, maternal grandparents, Don and Thelma Knopp; and paternal grandmother, Irma Lindsay.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to our families and friends for the love and support.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

