Minico, Canyon Ridge move onto Great Basin Conference tournament semifinals

Camas County advances to Sawtooth Conference championship
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team beat Wood River for the second time in less than a week Tuesday night to advance to the Great Basin Conference tournament semifinals.

(3) Minico 49, (6) Wood River 46

The Spartans will play at (2) Jerome Thursday at 6 p.m.

OTHER OPENING ROUND GAMES

(4) Canyon Ridge 52, (5) Mountain Home 44

Canyon Ridge will play at (1) Twin Falls Thursday in the other Great Basin tournament semifinal.

Mountain Home will host Wood River Thursday in an elimination game.

1A DII SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE WINNER’S BRACKET FINAL

Camas County 52, Richfield 46

The Mushers advance to the conference title game next week.

Richfield will play Dietrich in an elimination game next Tuesday at Gooding High School.

