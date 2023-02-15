Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Oregon man wanted for attempted murder was arrested over the weekend in Heyburn.

The Idaho State Police was tracking Remington Pierre Miller as he drove through southern Idaho until he stopped at a gas station.

According to Minidoka County Sheriff, Dave Pinther, one of his deputies arrested the 35-year-old late Friday night and took him into custody.

Miller is facing a slew of charges out of Union County, including two counts of attempted murder or aggravated assault, as well as one count of unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges.

He is still on a courtesy hold at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.