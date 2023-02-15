South Central Public Health District working on a program to help identify signs of suicidal thoughts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The topic of suicide can be a tough one to broach. Lori Stewart, the President of Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention, says hearing about it doesn’t necessarily mean the suicide rate is going up.

“You know, statistically our suicide rates aren’t dramatically increasing they actually went down in 2022,” said Stewart.

Stewart added that because suicide is being talked about more that could mean more people may be reaching out for help when they are in a crisis.

Zach Ivey, a licensed clinical social worker in Twin Falls, says talking about suicide doesn’t cause suicide.

“If we have healthy communication we lower the stigma, we open up the doors for deeper conversation,” said Ivey. “If everyone in the room is scared to talk about it we’re probably not going to talk about it. And hurting people will slip through the cracks because they don’t feel they have the resources to turn to.”

Now the South Central Public Health District is starting a program to help people recognize if someone may be having suicidal thoughts, called Know the 5 Signs.

The 5 signs are:

Changes in Personality, are more than just changes in personality but no longer enjoying things they used to enjoy or a mood change.

Agitation, can sometimes be a secondary emotion to deeper depression.

Withdrawal, which could show as withdrawing from events and people.

Neglect of self-care, can include a lack of hygiene or engaging in more risky behavior.

Hopelessness, could be one of the biggest red flags as the individual may be hopeless that there is anything to live for.

“I’m going to make a bold statement and say hopelessness kills,” said Ivey. “I have experienced it personally and I’m sure there are other people who would describe it the same way,” said Ivey.

Ivey added that if you notice any of these signs in someone you know it’s important to reach out and interact with them, even though bringing up the subject can be difficult and awkward, but ask questions and work to get them to open up and keep asking for more information.

There are resources in the Magic Valley that can help make the conversation easier.

“There are a lot of agencies and groups here in Twin Falls and Magic Valley Central Country that are super active and really trying to get the word out and open these conversations about suicide prevention,” said Stewart.

If a counselor or therapist does not have an opening for several weeks more immediate resources include the 988 call or text number and the ER is also an option.

Ivey mentioned at times simply being in the emergency room for several hours is enough to end the crisis for an individual and their thoughts of suicide go away.

“This is hard, keeping people alive is hard. Changing people’s minds is hard. Living with somebody that’s hopeless is hard. It takes a lot out of people,” said Ivey.

