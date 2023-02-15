Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Summit Elementary in Jerome received a gift this week courtesy of Sparklight.

In an effort to ensure students have the tools they need to be successful, Sparklight donated 50 Chromebooks to the school.

Summit Elementary Principal Eva Meyerhoeffer said the Chromebooks will give students access to a wide array of online learning and educational resources.

Sparklight General Manager Russ Young said developing skills at this age prepares students for middle and high school - as they experience more online learning opportunities as they get older.

