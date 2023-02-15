Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school

The Chromebooks will give students access to a wide array of online learning and educational resources.
Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school
Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school(KMVT-NEWS)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Summit Elementary in Jerome received a gift this week courtesy of Sparklight.

In an effort to ensure students have the tools they need to be successful, Sparklight donated 50 Chromebooks to the school.

Summit Elementary Principal Eva Meyerhoeffer said the Chromebooks will give students access to a wide array of online learning and educational resources.

Sparklight General Manager Russ Young said developing skills at this age prepares students for middle and high school - as they experience more online learning opportunities as they get older.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Pothole Patrol
How the City of Twin Falls is preparing for pothole season
A new program helps recognize the signs of suicidal thoughts
South Central Public Health District working on a program to help identify signs of suicidal thoughts
In Twin Falls an updated kitchen is not the best way to add value to your home.
Study: Homeowners in Twin Falls only recover 66.1% of their home improvement investment
Students in Kimberly discuss the dangers of cyber bullying
Students in Kimberly discuss the dangers of cyberbullying