Students in Kimberly discuss the dangers of cyberbullying

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “I’ve been a school resource officer for about 2 one half years now, 13-years as a police officer and with social media growing as it is it’s getting worse and worse,” said Alex Arrington, a Police Sergeant from the Kimberly Police Department.

Kimberly Police Officer Alex Arrington provided insight to the Kimberly eighth graders during their midday assembly.

The most common places where cyberbullying occurs are on social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tik Tok.

Text messaging and messaging apps on mobile or tablet devices, Instant messaging, direct messaging, and online chatting over the internet.

Cyberbullying includes sharing personal information about someone else, causing embarrassment or humiliation.

Officer Arrington says, “I think cyberbullying just lets people remain anonymous and gives people the courage to say anything they want, and do anything they want, as long as they remain anonymous and once, they get that face-to-face confrontation, their ideas may change and their ideas may change and words may change, because they’re not as brave when they’re face to face.”

“We want to try and prepare kids for the real world. And this is something that’s a big deal in the world today. And, they have all the information they need to keep themselves safe,” said Principal Reed McCashlland of Kimberly Middle School.

Have you had any incidents at this particular school?

“We’ve seen it throughout the district, and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen here at school,” said McCashlland

Some of the positive takeaways from the days meeting, if you feel you’re a victim of cyberbullying. There’s always someone call or either contact it can be a friend, it can be a teacher, it can be a parent, and it can even be a police office.

