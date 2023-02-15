Study: Homeowners in Twin Falls only recover 66.1% of their home improvement investment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Homeowners in Twin Falls that are looking to increase the value of their home should skip the major kitchen remodel according to a new study.

With many Americans’ losing confidence in the housing market, many are looking to improve their current home instead of looking to buy a new one.

In a study by Today’s Homeowner, the research found that the average cost recovered by Twin Falls homeowners was 66.1% of their investment. Meaning for every dollar the average homeowner put into their home their home’s value only went up 66 cents.

Big renovation projects like an upscale kitchen or bathroom in Twin Falls are some of the lowest as far as added value.

But there are ways to help boost your home value.

“We can see there is a trend here for outdoor home improvements,” said Caroline Jones, with Today’s Homeowner. “Those are the ones that really give you the most cost recovered for your improvement, the increase curb appeal I think really helps with the value added of these improvements so that’s why they are very high in the costs recovered and very popular home improvements.”

The biggest return on investment (ROI) is a screened-in porch addition, in Twin Falls, with a 101% ROI.

Other improvements that help with added value are smaller indoor upgrades such as updated appliances and small improvements.

The lowest ROI for a home improvement project in Twin Falls is a finished basement, which provides a 19% ROI.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.