Study: Homeowners in Twin Falls only recover 66.1% of their home improvement investment

“The increase curb appeal I think really helps with the value added of these improvements.”
In Twin Falls an updated kitchen is not the best way to add value to your home.
In Twin Falls an updated kitchen is not the best way to add value to your home.(Arizona's Family)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Homeowners in Twin Falls that are looking to increase the value of their home should skip the major kitchen remodel according to a new study.

With many Americans’ losing confidence in the housing market, many are looking to improve their current home instead of looking to buy a new one.

In a study by Today’s Homeowner, the research found that the average cost recovered by Twin Falls homeowners was 66.1% of their investment. Meaning for every dollar the average homeowner put into their home their home’s value only went up 66 cents.

Big renovation projects like an upscale kitchen or bathroom in Twin Falls are some of the lowest as far as added value.

But there are ways to help boost your home value.

“We can see there is a trend here for outdoor home improvements,” said Caroline Jones, with Today’s Homeowner. “Those are the ones that really give you the most cost recovered for your improvement, the increase curb appeal I think really helps with the value added of these improvements so that’s why they are very high in the costs recovered and very popular home improvements.”

The biggest return on investment (ROI) is a screened-in porch addition, in Twin Falls, with a 101% ROI.

Other improvements that help with added value are smaller indoor upgrades such as updated appliances and small improvements.

The lowest ROI for a home improvement project in Twin Falls is a finished basement, which provides a 19% ROI.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school
Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to a local elementary school
Pothole Patrol
How the City of Twin Falls is preparing for pothole season
A new program helps recognize the signs of suicidal thoughts
South Central Public Health District working on a program to help identify signs of suicidal thoughts
Students in Kimberly discuss the dangers of cyber bullying
Students in Kimberly discuss the dangers of cyberbullying