Testimony on Education Savings Accounts to continue into Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that would pave the way for Education Savings Accounts and universal school choice in Idaho for k-12 students was discussed in the Senate Education Committee Tuesday, but due to the large number of people that signed up to testify, public hearing on the legislation will continue into Wednesday.

Sen. Tammy Nichols said Education Savings Accounts for K-12 students would allow Idaho parents to receive roughly $6,000 annually per child, to use toward education services and environments that work best for their children.

Nichols said the program would use 1% or $45 million of the $3.5 billion K-12 Public School Spending Budget in the first year. Additionally she said of the roughly 328,000 eligible K-12 students in Idaho, she expects 3,300 students to use the ESA program in the first year. However, the $45 billion can cover up to 6,600 students.

She said money from the accounts can be used for an assortment of educational expenses like tuition, tutors, and books, but for things like big screen TV’s or game consoles. Additionally, she said ESA’s will be subject to annual audits.

The bills sponsors said qualified students must withdrawal from a school district or charter school before enrolling in the freedom in education savings account, and parents who sign their children up for the program must agree to have their children enrolled in subjects such as reading, grammar, mathematics, social studies, and science.

When it comes administering the program, Nichols said the Idaho State Department of Education may adopt rules and policies necessary to govern the Freedom In Education Savings Account. They will also approve applications of qualified students, implement a digital platform for the program, and report suspected cases of fraud to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The Idaho State Treasure will be responsible for making deposits of money into ESA’s and may contract with a private management firm to manage the accounts.

Sen. Brian Lenney, who is also one of the sponsors of the bill, said parents would never be able to physically access the money. He said all transactions would be administered through the Freedom in Education Saving Accounts digital platform. He compared it to a health savings account or shopping on Amazon.

Many people who testified in support of the legislation Tuesday said ESA’s would give parents with limited resources more options to send their kids to private school or home school their children.

“School choice is the tide that lifts all boats…Not only do students who participate in school choice programs often have higher graduation rates from college but it is also improving public schools,” Sandra Miller told the committee.

Those in opposition felt the program would have a detrimental effect on the public school system, and would cause the education budget in Idaho to skyrocket over the years

Additionally they were concerned that there is no state oversight for families that choose to educate their children outside of the the public school system through ESA’s

“In addition ESA programs have no accountability to the taxpayer. Nor are they required to follow basic educational standards. That is definitely not how I want my tax dollars spent,” Heather Stout said.

The legislation for the ESA’s outlines that any government agency is not allowed to exercise control or supervision over any nonpublic school or homeschooling.

(1) This chapter does not permit any government agency to exercise control or supervision over any nonpublic school or homeschooling. (2) A qualified school that accepts a payment from a parent pursuant to this chapter is not an agent of the state or federal government. (3) A qualified school shall not be required to alter its creed, practices, admissions policy, or curriculum in order to accept students whose parents pay tuition or fees from a freedom in education savings account pursuant to this chapter in order to participate as a qualified school. (4) In any legal proceeding challenging the application of this chapter to a qualified school, the state bears the burden of establishing that the law is necessary and does not impose any undue burden on qualified schools.

However the bill does create a parent oversight committee made up six members: one member who is appointed by the senate president pro tempore, one member who is appointed by the speaker of the house of representatives, one member who is appointed by the minority leader of the senate, one member who is appointed by the minority leader of the house of representatives; and two members who are appointed by the governor.

At a minimum, the members appointed shall be parents of qualified students of the program.

The committee chairman Sen. Dave Lent said public testimony will continue Wednesday at 3pm, and roughly 70 people signed up to testify.

He said the committee will likely vote Wednesday on whether or not to send the legislation to the Senate floor.

