Treating children through payer, instead of traditional medicine, legislation introduced

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Boise Rep. John Gannon is working on legislation to ensure parents offer the same level of medical attention to their children, as they do their spouses.

According to Idaho Code, there is a criminal penalty attached to anyone who refuses or neglects to provide medical attendance to a spouse. It’s a felony by law, and someone can face up to 14 years in prison.

However, the same code does not extend the same protection to children, and provides a parent or guardian the option of treating a child who is sick or injured through prayer, or other spiritual means, instead of medical attendance.

18-401. DESERTION AND NONSUPPORT OF CHILDREN OR SPOUSE. Every person who: (1) Having any child under the age of eighteen (18) years dependent upon him or her for care, education or support, deserts such child in any manner whatever, with intent to abandon it; (2) Willfully omits, without lawful excuse, to furnish necessary food, clothing, shelter, or medical attendance for his or her child or children, or ward or wards; provided however, that the practice of a parent or guardian who chooses for his child treatment by prayer or spiritual means alone shall not for that reason alone be construed to be a violation of the duty of care to such child; (3) Having sufficient ability to provide for a spouse’s support, or who is able to earn the means for such spouse’s support, who willfully abandons and leaves a spouse in a destitute condition, or who refuses or neglects to provide such spouse with necessary food, clothing, shelter, or medical attendance, unless by the spouse’s misconduct he or she is justified in abandoning him or her; Shall be guilty of a felony and shall be punishable by a fine of not more than five hundred dollars ($500), or by imprisonment for not to exceed fourteen (14) years, or both.

“A spouse who is riving in pain, laying bed, and says their lower stomach or area where the appendicitis is located hurts like heck , you have a legal duty to get a medical review of that,” said Gannon. “The way I’m reading it is the same way I would read it for the child.”

The committee approved Gannon’s proposed legislation for printing, and committee members requested that if and when his legislation comes back to committee for a hearing, they would like have a more specific interpretation of what “medical attendance” in Idaho code encompasses.

