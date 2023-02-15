Voloshen, Patricia Mary

DIETRICH—Patricia Mary Voloshen “Meme” went home to our Lord on February 11, 2023, at the age of 82, surrounded by family.

She was born in Hollywood, CA to Lloyd George Davies and Mary Margaret Davies on October 23, 1940. After graduating high school, Patricia went on to have two sons - Dean and Michael.

Patricia spent many years working as a lunch lady for the Dietrich School. She was beloved by staff and students and was known for making the most delicious gourmet lunches! She put love into everything she made and was even known for carrying grandchildren on her back while working in the cafeteria. Her love for cooking followed her home where she would spend hours making spaghetti and homemade French bread for her picky grandchildren.

When she wasn’t putting love into her food, Meme was pouring her heart into raising and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whether it was renting movies, doing crafts, having ice cream parties, or picking asparagus, she devoted herself to her family and loved unconditionally. Science fairs, school projects or last-minute bake sales were never too much of an ask. Saying no wasn’t her in vocabulary, which sometimes meant creating extravagant art projects or making homemade piñatas.

Patricia was also a talented writer and spent countless hours tapping away on her typewriter, creating beautiful poems and short stories. She believed that writing was the highest form of thinking and reading was the passport to countless adventures. Rainy days were reserved for indoor tents and reading with her grandchildren for hours on end. Whether it was getting Goosebumps with R.L. Stine, feeding our souls with chicken soup, or floating with Stephen King, the hours disappeared quickly as we traversed the secret worlds of our favorite authors.

Although Meme reserved much of her time for grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was fortuitous later in life when she found her true love - Ron Burk. Their shared love of adventure, and his pilot’s license, meant many years of traveling, discovering new experiences and making incredible memories.

Throughout her lifetime, Patricia touched the heart of nearly anyone she met. She truly believed there was enough love to go around and was there for anyone who needed her. Her absence will leave an unfillable void in the hearts of many.

“We’ll love you forever, we’ll like your for always, as long as we’re living, our Meme you’ll be.”

Patricia was preceded in death by: Lloyd Davies – Father; Mary Davies – Mother; Bronwyn Joanne Mytrysak – Sister; Michael Grissom – Son; and Ron Burk - Partner.

Patricia was survived by: her son - Dean Grissom; brother - Lloyd (Linda) Davies; granddaughter - Megan (Josh) Hettenbach, granddaughter - Marisa Garcia; and great grandchildren - Amara Dains, Hadrea Dains, Surf Hettenbach, Swayzee Hettenbach, Isaiah Garcia and Meilani Garcia.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

