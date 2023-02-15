Wood River officials take a big step to address the need for affordable workforce housing

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A purchase made in the Wood River Valley hopes to make a dent in the area’s housing crisis, with the city submitting an offer on the Ellsworth Inn property in Hailey.

What has been run as a bed and breakfast will be transformed into a space for affordable workforce housing.

The purchase still needs to be finalized, which is expected in mid-March, but once that happens, city officials say the 9-unit space could be opened for housing in 2023.

“I think everyone here at the City of Sun Valley is super excited about it. Every step is meaningful, and this is one of many steps across the community that folks are trying to take to address the need,” said Jim Keating, City Administrator from Sun Valley. “It takes a village of working with partners - and the community - to address a problem like this.”

Keating adds that the property could provide more than the original nine dwellings for working-class housing, as the property has two other structures and two acres of land that could be developed into additional units.

