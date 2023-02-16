A Bill that would allow therapists to reject clients is moving forward

The bill would amend chapter 34, title 54, of the Idaho code which addresses counselors and therapists.
A bill that would allow therapists to reject clients in Idaho is moving forward
A bill that would allow therapists to reject clients in Idaho is moving forward(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — House Bill 63 passed the Idaho House of Representatives and has now been assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

The bill would amend chapter 34, title 54, of the Idaho code which addresses counselors and therapists.

It would allow them to refuse counseling, or marriage and family therapy to clients, “if” it would conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.

What’s more, the bill would protect the counselor who refused service from disciplinary action as well as civil or criminal prosecution.

This would not apply if the individual seeking counseling is in imminent danger of harming themselves or others until the counselor has carried out their duty

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Idaho Dept. of Labor says providing more incentives might help fill those empty positions
Idaho Dept. of Labor says providing more incentives might help fill those empty positions
Thursday evening's online weather update {2/16/2023}
Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to speak with local students about ‘Idaho Launch’
Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to speak with local students about ‘Idaho Launch’