A Bill that would allow therapists to reject clients is moving forward

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — House Bill 63 passed the Idaho House of Representatives and has now been assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

The bill would amend chapter 34, title 54, of the Idaho code which addresses counselors and therapists.

It would allow them to refuse counseling, or marriage and family therapy to clients, “if” it would conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.

What’s more, the bill would protect the counselor who refused service from disciplinary action as well as civil or criminal prosecution.

This would not apply if the individual seeking counseling is in imminent danger of harming themselves or others until the counselor has carried out their duty

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.