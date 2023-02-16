Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments

Castleford and Carey advance to Snake River Conference title game
Castleford and Carey advance to Snake River Conference title game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team used a floater from freshman Tate Trevino with .9 seconds left to beat Kimberly and advance to the 3A state tournament in a couple of weeks.

SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Winner’s bracket final

Buhl 51, Kimberly 50

Buhl advances to the SCIC tournament championship game next week and grabs the conference’s first bid at state.

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 2 (BEST OF THREE)

Declo 60, Wendell 50

The Hornets earn a two-game sweep over the Trojans and qualify for the 2A state tournament.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(1) Castleford 43, (4) Oakley 33

(2) Carey 64, (3) Murtaugh 48

Castleford and Carey will play in the Snake River Conference championship game next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at CSI.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Castleford and Carey advance to Snake River Conference title game
Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments
CSI men’s basketball clinches Scenic West regular season title with win at Snow
CSI men’s basketball clinches Scenic West regular season title with win at Snow
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday