Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team used a floater from freshman Tate Trevino with .9 seconds left to beat Kimberly and advance to the 3A state tournament in a couple of weeks.

SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Winner’s bracket final

Buhl 51, Kimberly 50

Buhl advances to the SCIC tournament championship game next week and grabs the conference’s first bid at state.

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 2 (BEST OF THREE)

Declo 60, Wendell 50

The Hornets earn a two-game sweep over the Trojans and qualify for the 2A state tournament.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(1) Castleford 43, (4) Oakley 33

(2) Carey 64, (3) Murtaugh 48

Castleford and Carey will play in the Snake River Conference championship game next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at CSI.

