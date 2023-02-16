CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI baseball team will play their first home games of the season this weekend.
The Golden Eagles, 8-0 so far this season, hosts Dawson Community College in a four-game series.
The first two matchups will be on Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Skip Walker Field. The final two will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
