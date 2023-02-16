CSI baseball opens home slate Friday

The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI baseball team will play their first home games of the season this weekend.

The Golden Eagles, 8-0 so far this season, hosts Dawson Community College in a four-game series.

The first two matchups will be on Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Skip Walker Field. The final two will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
Camas County advances to Sawtooth Conference championship
Minico, Canyon Ridge move onto Great Basin Conference tournament semifinals
Camas County advances to Sawtooth Conference championship
Minico, Canyon Ridge move onto Great Basin Conference semifinals
CSI’s Hawkes stepping up with Abdul-Hakim out with injury
CSI’s Hawkes stepping up with Abdul-Hakim out with injury