CSI men’s basketball clinches Scenic West regular season title with win at Snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 CSI men’s basketball team stayed undefeated and secured a conference title with a win at Snow College Wednesday.

(1) CSI 79, Snow 65

Rob Whaley led CSI with 17 points. Isaiah Moses had 16 points and four assists.

The 27-0 Golden Eagles are Scenic West regular season champs for the second time in three seasons. CSI will host the Region 18 tournament from March 2-3.

The men’s basketball team has three more regular season matchups left. They host Southern Nevada Saturday at 3 p.m.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The No. 4 Golden Eagles won their 13th straight game Wednesday against Snow in a dominating performance.

(4) CSI 80, Snow 37

Kennedy Eskelsonn had 17 points while Livia Knapp added 16.

The Golden Eagles, now 14-1 in Scenic West play, can clinch a conference title Saturday with a win at home over Southern Nevada. The game starts at 1 p.m.

