CSI men’s basketball clinches Scenic West regular season title with win at Snow

The Golden Eagle women dominate in 13th straight win
The Golden Eagle women dominate in 13th straight win
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 CSI men’s basketball team stayed undefeated and secured a conference title with a win at Snow College Wednesday.

(1) CSI 79, Snow 65

Rob Whaley led CSI with 17 points. Isaiah Moses had 16 points and four assists.

The 27-0 Golden Eagles are Scenic West regular season champs for the second time in three seasons. CSI will host the Region 18 tournament from March 2-3.

The men’s basketball team has three more regular season matchups left. They host Southern Nevada Saturday at 3 p.m.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The No. 4 Golden Eagles won their 13th straight game Wednesday against Snow in a dominating performance.

(4) CSI 80, Snow 37

Kennedy Eskelsonn had 17 points while Livia Knapp added 16.

The Golden Eagles, now 14-1 in Scenic West play, can clinch a conference title Saturday with a win at home over Southern Nevada. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments
Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments
Castleford and Carey advance to Snake River Conference title game
Buhl outlasts Kimberly, Declo handles Wendell to advance to respective state tournaments
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
The Golden Eagles are already 8-0
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday