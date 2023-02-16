CSI men’s basketball clinches Scenic West regular season title with win at Snow
The Golden Eagle women dominate in 13th straight win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 CSI men’s basketball team stayed undefeated and secured a conference title with a win at Snow College Wednesday.
(1) CSI 79, Snow 65
Rob Whaley led CSI with 17 points. Isaiah Moses had 16 points and four assists.
The 27-0 Golden Eagles are Scenic West regular season champs for the second time in three seasons. CSI will host the Region 18 tournament from March 2-3.
The men’s basketball team has three more regular season matchups left. They host Southern Nevada Saturday at 3 p.m.
CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The No. 4 Golden Eagles won their 13th straight game Wednesday against Snow in a dominating performance.
(4) CSI 80, Snow 37
Kennedy Eskelsonn had 17 points while Livia Knapp added 16.
The Golden Eagles, now 14-1 in Scenic West play, can clinch a conference title Saturday with a win at home over Southern Nevada. The game starts at 1 p.m.
