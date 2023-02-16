Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to speak with local students about ‘Idaho Launch’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little was in Twin Falls to talk to students who would benefit from his proposed ‘Idaho Launch’ program.

Idaho Launch would give students $8,500 to pursue in demand careers.

Juniors and Seniors from Twin Falls High School were able to ask questions about the program and its benefits.

The Governor said the reason he’s talking to students is to increase awareness among them and providers like the College of Southern Idaho.

“Where do we need to increase capacity so that next year when these kids are juniors when they apply for the launch grant and they want to be a nurse or a HVAC technician or fill in the blank that we’ve got he capacity at CSI and the other institutions to cover that desire,” said Governor Little.

Some of the issues with the program is the idea that the government is funding jobs for the private sector.

Something the governor says isn’t new.

“What about accountants and lawyers and journalists and everything else that the state puts money into education opportunities. This program is basically focused on… it covers everybody… but who it’s really going to help is those kids that were not going to get a bachelor’s degree or couldn’t get a bachelor’s degree because they just didn’t have the financial means,” added Governor Little.

The program passed the House with a narrow 36 to 38 vote and now moves on to the Senate Education Committee for a hearing.

