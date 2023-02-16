Health and Welfare board discusses repealing Idaho Medicaid expansion enrollment

Currently there are 147,000 people enrolled in the Medicaid expansion enrollment group in the Gem State
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Thursday morning’s Department of Health and Welfare board meeting, they discussed the possible impacts of repealing the Medicare expansion, which could happen in April - when the National Public Health Emergency officially ends.

Currently there are 147,000 people enrolled in the Medicaid expansion enrollment group in the Gem State - out of 450,000 people on Medicaid total.

The Medicaid expansion provides coverage to non-disabled adults with an income of either 1,500 dollars individually or 3,100 dollars for a family of four. Since people have enrolled in the Medicare expansion program, they have been able to get health services they wouldn’t be able to afford without it.

With the public health emergency ending this year, it would go back to the way it was previously, making it so the continuous enrollment will end, and people will be re-evaluated every year to see if they are still eligible for Medicaid.

“42 million less in charity care, 61 million less in bad debt from 2019 to 2021, again I know that having expansion in place during the course of COVID-19 has been crucial for hospitals and their ability to continue to provide care,” said Juliet Charron – Division Administrator for Medicaid.

The federal government covers 90 percent of Idaho’s Medicaid expansion program costs.

The state’s general fund pays roughly $68 million into Medicaid expansion.

The repeal has been proposed but there is no hearing date scheduled as of yet.

