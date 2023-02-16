Lincoln and Latah Counties win lawsuit over homeowner tax exemptions

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County and Latah County recently won a lawsuit.

It all started back in 2020 when the legislature passed a bill saying that the homeowners tax exemption would start from the date of application.

Lincoln County took that new legislation very literal and would pro-rate the exemption from the date the application was processed.

Turns out, assessors across the state couldn’t agree what exactly was meant to happen, and when they asked the state tax commission and the Idaho attorney’s general’s office - Those two offices said that it should be pro-rated for the whole year, no matter when the homeowner’s exemption was filled out.

But Lincoln County and Latah County both agreed that the way they were processing the homeowner’s exemption was the right way, and eventually the case was taken to court, and both counties won the suit.

“So, on February 6th we had that hearing with the honorable Judge Adam Green - actually, to quote what they wrote in that decision, the state tax commission exceeded their authority and therefore we were fine to pro-rate, that they over-stepped their bounds,” said Lincoln County Assessor – Linda Jones.

And Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said this was important to the commissioners because this impacts the entirety of Lincoln County and the state as a whole.

In 2021 there was over 6. 2 million dollars in tax cancellation across the state.

“You know somebody could come in - in December, the middle of December - get a homeowner’s exemption for the whole year. Those taxes go to help our little taxing districts survive, and in places like Lincoln County, every dollar counts with those taxing districts,” said Commissioner Wood.

There is a bill floating around the capital right now, House Bill 101, which would get rid of pro-rating all together, but that bill hasn’t been read yet.

