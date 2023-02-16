STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL RECAP: Dietrich, Oakley, and Raft River advance to semifinals

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL SCORES:

4A: #3 Sandpoint 54, #6 Minico 49

#1 Shelley 59, #8 Twin Falls 33

3A: #2 Timberlake 61, #7 Filer 42

#1 Snake River 67, #8 Buhl 18

2A: #1 Melba 58, #8 Declo 31

1A D1: #3 Raft River 70, #6 Liberty Charter 38

Raft River will play Prairie in a 1A DI semfinal Friday at 5 p.m. at Columbia High School.

#5 Oakley 33, #4 Grace 28 (OT)

Oakley will play Lawpai in the other 1A DI semifinal Friday at Columbia High School. The game starts at 7 p.m.

1A D2: #4 Dietrich 63, #5 Leadore 49

The Blue Devils match up with top seed Deary in a 1A DII semifinal Friday at Nampa High School. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

