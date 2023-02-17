Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour

The Idaho State Police responded to the accident and closed the roadway for about an hour.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An accident on Highway 50 at 3800 East near the Hansen Bridge closed the road at around noon on Thursday.

The Idaho State Police responded to the accident and closed the roadway for about an hour.

According to witnesses, the driver of the brown Ford pickup failed to yield to a semi that was already in the intersection.

The driver of the Ford truck was life flighted to St. Luke’s and at this time it’s unknown of the driver’s condition.

The driver of the semi was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s, and again we’ve not been updated on their condition.

