Family Health Services working to bring health care to the Eden and Hazelton communities

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eden and Hazelton have been void of any healthcare services for years, but now, that is going to change.

If residents in Eden and Hazelton want to go to the doctor or dentist, they have to drive to either Twin Falls, or the Mini-Cassia area, but not anymore.

“We’re looking at the possibility of adding a full clinic that would have a medical provider, a dentist, a hygienist, behavioral health counselor, and pharmacy all for the community,” said Aaron Houston, the CEO of Family Health Services.

Residents in Eden and Hazelton approached Jerome 20/20 with the idea, and Jerome 20/20 got together with Family Health Services and North Canyon Medical Center to bring the project to fruition.

Family Health Services has located a building in Hazelton which would be remodeled into the clinic.

“We’ve identified the US Bank building in Hazelton, would make an ideal location, it’s right downtown, it’s large enough to be able to have a couple dental chairs, an exam room, a pharmacy, a behavioral health office,” said Houston.

This isn’t the first time Family Health Services has brought healthcare to a community that didn’t have any.

Fairfield and Bellevue are two of their more recent communities.

“We’ve had this before, we are currently in Fairfield, and it was the same thing, the community came together and raised the money for our clinic in Fairfield,” said Houston.

For the community, having health care services and a pharmacy close to where they live will be life changing.

“It really helps to remove those barriers, because if you are working, or have trouble with transportation, sometimes you don’t have the whole day to travel to Twin,” said Houston.

There is a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd at the Valley Presbyterian Church.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.