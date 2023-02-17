Fish and Game investigating poaching incident in Northern Idaho

Fish and Game officers believe that the same person - or persons - are responsible for all the deer.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating a poaching incident in northern Idaho.

At least eight whitetail deer were shot and left to waste on Sunday evening near Potlatch between Flannigan Creek Road and Morris Road.

A similar event was investigated in September and November of last year, and officers believe that all of these incidents are related.

Fish and Game is asking anyone with any information to contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony imthurn at 208-716-8099,

Or the citizens against poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, you can also make a report via the IDFG website.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

