Fit and Well Idaho: 'Community Health Improvement Fund' grant applications is now open

Through this program, in the past, they have been able to provide helmets to children - and they were able to purchase a horse for equine therapy at a local ranch.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second round of the ‘Community Health Improvement Fund’ improvement grants is open now, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

The Community Health Improvement Fund works to help different non-profits and programs throughout the area that provide health services, educational opportunities - and even transportation needs in the community.

Through this program, in the past, they have been able to provide helmets to children - and they were able to purchase a horse for equine therapy at a local ranch.

“Our grants are up to $20,000 maximum per project, per round, there is that amount of funding, we can’t fund staffing or construction things like that but we can fund a lot of other things, those are some of the limitations that are on the grants themselves,” said Kyli Gough, the Community Health Manager at St. Luke’s.

Applications are open now until March 9th and can be found at this link.

