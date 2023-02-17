High inflation could cause prices to continue to rise

By Layne Rabe
Feb. 17, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The housing market and the cost of consumer products don’t look to be coming down anytime soon.

Near the end of last year, it looked like inflation and the economy were starting to cool down and retail sales at the end of the year were even lower than expected.

That led many to think the FED would start tapering off with their interest rate increases.

Many were hoping this trend would continue into the new year, however, reports this week showed much higher inflation than they were expecting.

“It looked like it was cooling in the fourth quarter, but now it doesn’t look like that at all, and we just have a huge jobs number. So, FED’s just going to keep raising rates probably more than people were expecting, so rates are going up, make housing more expensive.”

Clopton added that as the FED continues to raise rates, mortgage rates will likely go up which could force more people into the rental pool where there is already supply constraints leading to higher rent prices.

