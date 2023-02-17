Idaho Dept. of Labor says providing more incentives might help fill those empty positions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor say they may know why employers are having a tough time adding to their workforce.

They stress the importance of providing more incentives for workers along with better wage packages.

Sean Harrington from the Department of Labor in Twin Falls says it’s an aging situation - and for some an educational factor regarding employment.

He also says this isn’t just an Idaho problem, it’s nationwide.

“The best way to attract those workers is a bigger challenger to attract those workers is more and more important. Coming out of this. This doesn’t seem like a short-term issue, and this isn’t increased to the higher educated workforce because they are harder to find. So, it’s not just the McDonald’s or Walmart employees, but this will become more of an issue going up that ladder,” said Harrington.

The Department of Labor will be releasing an updated version in the month of March.

