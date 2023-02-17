Idaho Fish and Game to hold presentation on the hazards of toxic yew plants in the Wood River Valley
It will also address other common issues between humans and wildlife in the area.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials from Idaho Fish and Game are holding a presentation to spread awareness about potentially harmful yew plants.
In the past two years, over 20 elk have died from eating the popular ornamental plant in the Wood River Valley - even after Blaine County passed an ordinance banning certain noxious plants in 2016.
To help curb the problem, Fish and Game officials are offering a free one-hour presentation about identifying and removing yew plants.
It takes place on Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 in the evening, at the community Library in Ketchum.
