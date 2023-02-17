Idaho Fish and Game to hold presentation on the hazards of toxic yew plants in the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials from Idaho Fish and Game are holding a presentation to spread awareness about potentially harmful yew plants.

In the past two years, over 20 elk have died from eating the popular ornamental plant in the Wood River Valley - even after Blaine County passed an ordinance banning certain noxious plants in 2016.

To help curb the problem, Fish and Game officials are offering a free one-hour presentation about identifying and removing yew plants.

It takes place on Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 in the evening, at the community Library in Ketchum.

It will also address other common issues between humans and wildlife in the area.

