Idaho Fish and Game to hold presentation on the hazards of toxic yew plants in the Wood River Valley

It will also address other common issues between humans and wildlife in the area.
Idaho Fish and Game to hold presentation on the hazards of toxic yew plants in the Wood River...
Idaho Fish and Game to hold presentation on the hazards of toxic yew plants in the Wood River Valley(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials from Idaho Fish and Game are holding a presentation to spread awareness about potentially harmful yew plants.

In the past two years, over 20 elk have died from eating the popular ornamental plant in the Wood River Valley - even after Blaine County passed an ordinance banning certain noxious plants in 2016.

To help curb the problem, Fish and Game officials are offering a free one-hour presentation about identifying and removing yew plants.

It takes place on Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 in the evening, at the community Library in Ketchum.

It will also address other common issues between humans and wildlife in the area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

Latest News

Hazelton and Eden to get health services
Family Health Services working to bring health care to the Eden and Hazelton communities
‘P.I.T. Count’ released on Southern Idaho’s homeless population
‘P.I.T. Count’ released regarding Southern Idaho’s homeless population
Northbridge Junction continues to grow, Hempitecture holds grand opening celebration for new...
Northbridge Junction continues to grow, Hempitecture holds grand opening celebration for new plant
Fish and Game investigating poaching incident in Northern Idaho
Fish and Game investigating poaching incident in Northern Idaho