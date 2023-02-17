Northbridge Junction continues to grow, Hempitecture holds grand opening celebration for new plant

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of southern Idaho’s newest industrial plants officially opened on Friday, with Hempitecture hosting its ceremonial grand opening of its Jerome plant.

The plant will create eco-friendly insulation made from the industrial hemp plant.

Mattie Mead, and his team at Hempitecture, were founded in the Wood River Valley and have received international recognition for their work.

But, for Jerome, the opening signals continued appeal for big business in one of southern Idaho’s fastest growing cities.

“It looks like the Northbridge Junction folks are going to be building two other facilities that are bigger than this, so that’s huge, but this is huge too because it’s now here and going. We’re happy to have Hempitecture,” said Larry Hall – Jerome 20/20.

According to the Northbridge Junction website, buildings two and three will be larger industrial facilities coming to the site behind the Flying J in Jerome.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.