‘P.I.T. Count’ released regarding Southern Idaho’s homeless population

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Preliminary data is available from a recent survey of homelessness in southern Idaho’s region four, and the numbers suggest an increase in houseless residents in the area.

The Place In Time, or P.I.T., count is an annual survey that looks at one given night in eight counties across southern Idaho - and attempts to estimate how many people are living without shelter in the area.

The count gives the information needed to continue to apply for, and receive, grant funding for organizations like the South Central Community Action Partnership.

“Basically, it’s to create a snapshot of one night of homelessness in an area, to gauge overtime trends. Is the count increasing? Is it decreasing? Is it a big enough problem to be addressed by the community? Is it a small enough problem that maybe just an agency or two can deal with?” said Randy Wastradowski – SCCAP.

The 2023 count was taken on January 25th, and this year’s survey found that there was an increase in 11 unsheltered individuals - when compared to 2022. While the increase can impact local organizations’ ability to receive funding, Wastradowski said it signifies something even more important.

“On a very cold night in January, we identified 38 individuals that met the definition of ‘unsheltered homeless,’ and we’re pretty sure there’s a lot more, we just can’t, obviously, reach all of them,” said Wastradowski.

The PIT count is still just considered a preliminary report, a finalized report, with demographic data and official numbers will be submitted in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.