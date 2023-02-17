Studies show the pros and cons of napping.

By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people have asked whether are naps beneficial, and studies say yes and no.

A study in the British medical journal Heart showed those who took a short nap once or twice a week lowered the likelihood of having a cardiovascular event by 48%.

On the other hand, an analysis in the journal Sleep showed people who nap for an hour or more a day had 1.82 times the rate of cardiovascular disease than people who didn’t nap.

And when you nap could affect your sleep.

“The two determinants of your propensity to sleep at bedtime it how long you’ve been asleep in the period before, and your body’s clock time. So, if the clock time and sleep debt are both right you’re going to be more likely to fall asleep at the right time of night, so if you take a long nap you’re going to have less sleep debt at night so you’re going to be less likely to fall asleep.”

He added some people who have insomnia are getting plenty of sleep they just aren’t sleeping when they want to because they are napping during the day.

