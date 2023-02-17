Twin Falls, Minico set to meet in Great Basin title game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls and Minco both won their Great Basin boys basketball semifinal matchups Thursday night.

(1) Twin Falls 38, (4) Canyon Ridge 23

(3) Minico 49, (2) Jerome 40

The top-seeded Bruins and third-seeded Spartans will meet at Twin Falls High School on Wednesday, February 22, in the Great Basin Conference championship.

The winner earns the conference’s first berth at the 4A state tournament.

