Twin Falls, Minico set to meet in Great Basin title game
Bruins top Canyon Ridge 38-23, Spartans beat Jerome 49-40.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls and Minco both won their Great Basin boys basketball semifinal matchups Thursday night.
(1) Twin Falls 38, (4) Canyon Ridge 23
(3) Minico 49, (2) Jerome 40
The top-seeded Bruins and third-seeded Spartans will meet at Twin Falls High School on Wednesday, February 22, in the Great Basin Conference championship.
The winner earns the conference’s first berth at the 4A state tournament.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.