Three District 4 teams set to play for state titles on Saturday

Oakley, Raft River set to face each other for 1A D1 title. Dietrich gets Council in 1A D2.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley pulled off an upset most people didn’t think was possible Friday night.

In the semifinals of the 1A DI state girls basketball tournament, the #5 Oakley Hornets upset #1 and defending state champion Lapwai.

Oakley 38, Lapwai 32

In the other semifinal, Snake River Conference foe Raft River beat Prairie.

Raft River 46, Prairie 40

Oakley and Raft River, who met just over a week ago in the Snake River Conference championship game, will play for a state title Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

Oakley beat Raft River in that conference championship game.

#4 Dietrich also toppled #1 in 1A D2.

Dietrich 32, Deary 31

The Blue Devils face Council at 9:30 a.m. at the Idaho Center for the 1A DII state title.

