Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Early Saturday morning, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police, ISP, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke’s responded to an emergency call at the Shoshone Falls grade.

A vehicle went off the north side of the road, on the first top side curve on the grade.

The injured party was airlifted to St. Luke’s.

At this time it has not been reported what caused the car to go off the grade.

