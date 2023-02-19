Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges

Boise, ID (CBS2) —A Caldwell Elementary school teacher is facing child abuse charges, following allegations that she hit, spanked, and “forcefully turned the heads” of preschool-aged children in her classroom at Lincoln Elementary School, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Police have been working with administrators at Lincoln Elementary School since Tuesday, February 14, on an investigation into concerns of a special education teacher possibly abusing several preschool-aged children.

The investigation started when the Caldwell Police School Resource Officer was informed of these concerns by the school’s administration that several aides (staff) in the classroom had witnessed Kerry Black hitting, spanking, and forcefully turning the children’s heads between January 17, 2023, and February 10, 2023.

The Caldwell School District placed Black on administrative leave during the investigation. Caldwell Police detectives have determined through interviews with staff and parents that there is probable cause to believe these acts were committed by Ms. Black.

“Our first priority at the Caldwell School District is to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We were made aware of a situation involving Ms. Black, which violated this expectation and we immediately took action. Ms. Black was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be returning to the classroom. We appreciate our partnership with the Caldwell Police Department. Our administrative team has reached out to all the families involved. Counselors will be available for the families,” said Dr. French, Superintendent - Caldwell School District.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Caldwell Police were issued an arrest warrant by a Canyon County Magistrate for Black’s immediate arrest.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Black at her her home without incident. She is booked into the Ada County Jail. She is charged with five counts of injury to a child and five counts of battery

“When I first learned about this incident, I was in utter disbelief to hear that the most vulnerable population of students - our children with disabilities - were being abused by the very person who should have been protecting them. This type of behavior is outright repulsive and disheartening. Ms. Black’s behavior in the classroom was abhorrent at best and inexcusable. Let this be an example for anyone else who even thinks about laying a hand on our children at school. I empathize with each child and their respective family, as this will leave an indelible mark in their life,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police

