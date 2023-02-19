CSI women clinch Scenic West regular season title with win over CSN

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 4 CSI women clinched a regular season Scenic West title with a win over College of Southern Nevada.

(4) CSI 90, CSN 65

Four Golden Eagles scored in double figures led by Kali Haizlip (17). Kaylee Headrick scored 11, Tylie Jones and Alyssa Christensen both had 10.

CSI has now won 14 straight and are one win away from completing their second straight season with a perfect record at home.

CSI MEN’S BASKETBALL

The No. 1 Golden Eagles moved to 28-0 on the year, just two games from a perfect regular season.

(1) CSI 79, CSN 63

The Golden Eagles were down 8 with 12 minutes to go, then went on a 22-0 run over five minutes.

CSI was led by Isaiah Moses’ 21 points and four assists. Three other Golden Eagles had double digits: Robert Whaley (14), Joel Armotrading (13) and Ga’Khari Lacount (11).

CSI men stay perfect at 28-0 (KMVT)

