Idaho State Board of Education members weigh in on school choice

BOISE (KMVT/KSVT) —The president of the Idaho State Board of Education and a fellow Board member offered personal statements about the issue of school choice being debated in the Idaho Legislature. The statements were made during the State Board’s regular meeting held at Boise State University.

While the full Board did not take a position on any current or possible future education savings accounts or voucher legislation, Board President Kurt Liebich noted Idaho’s existing public school choice options, including charter schools and magnet schools and identified criteria that would have to be met before he personally could support allocating public funding to private schools.

“First, we as a Board have a constitutional obligation to provide a uniform and thorough system of public education, so any expansion of school choice can’t take away from that obligation,” Liebich said. Second, he believes any new school choice program must have a means-test for recipients based on financial need. Third, “any new program can’t dilute precious resources from rural schools.” Finally, “it has to have some measure of accountability (for student achievement). If we are going to allocate public money (to private schools) there has to be some level of accountability.”

Board Member Cindy Siddoway, who lives in Terreton, a rural community in eastern Idaho said, “I see this as a national movement. Out-of-state money, out-of-state groups, influencing decisions in Idaho. I think it is important we make an Idaho decision and, focus on the issues of accountability, and that we do no harm. Let’s make it an Idaho plan, not a national plan.”

----------------------

Recently, the Senate Education Committee voted to send legislation to the Senate floor, that will pave the way for Freedom of Education Savings Accounts for K-12 students.

Sen. Tammy Nichols said SB1038 would allow Idaho parents to receive roughly $6,000 annually per child, to use toward education services and environments that work best for their children.

Nichols and fellow bill sponsor Sen. Brian Lenney said unlike a voucher program, ESA’s will be available to families regardless of income level and can be used at private schools, religious schools, home schooling, online learning, etc.

