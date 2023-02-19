Minico Spartans dominate 4A District 4 wrestling meet

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School hosted the 4A District 4 wrestling meet on Thursday and Friday as teams prepare for next week’s State meet.

The Spartans continued their impressive season, with 8 wrestlers earning district wins and securing the top team spot with 535 points. Rounding out the top three were Canyon Ridge (290) and Jerome (265.5).

For all results visit TrackWrestling.

