Minico Spartans dominate 4A District 4 wrestling meet

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School hosted the 4A District 4 wrestling meet on Thursday and Friday as teams prepare for next week’s State meet.

The Spartans continued their impressive season, with 8 wrestlers earning district wins and securing the top team spot with 535 points. Rounding out the top three were Canyon Ridge (290) and Jerome (265.5).

For all results visit TrackWrestling.

