Oakley community holding benefit concert dinner for music teacher who is fighting cancer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community of Oakley is coming together to help support Oakley music teacher Kzandra Myers.

Kzandra Myers has been teaching music in Oakley for more than 6 years.

“Kzandra is an amazing woman, she has come from this community, where you know it wasn’t always easy for people like us to stand out or even in that regard try to blossom as the musicians that we were,” said Caleb McBride, who attended Oakley High School.

Recently, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer, forcing her to have to take time off of work and travel back and forth to Utah for her treatment, but Caleb McBride, who is an Oakley alumni and currently volunteers with the music department, decided to try to help her out.

“We are putting on a benefit concert and a benefit dinner for her catered by Morey’s steakhouse, tickets are $20.00,” McBride said.

The dinner will be on March 10 at Oakley High School, at the fundraiser there will be a silent auction as well as live music from her students.

Senior Kayli Wallis says it was a no-brainer when she was asked to play at the dinner.

“I wish I could do more for her, she’s put all this money, she just got this brand new keyboard so I didn’t have to be on the piano, she’s put so much time, even out of school, and money into just me alone, into the band and everything to make sure we are all the best we can be on our instruments and in life,” said Kayli Wallis.

McBride says, music gives so many kids an outlet to be themselves, and wants to make sure that music and the teachers are alive to give students a chance to be themselves.

“We need to keep music alive in our schools, and the first thing that goes towards that is keeping our music teachers alive as well,” said McBride.

Tickets can be purchased at Oakley High School. For more ways to help, visit this link.

