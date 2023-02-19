Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title
Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls basketball team won their first ever state championship Saturday .
The Trojans rallied late to beat conference rival Oakley in the 1A DI title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
(3) Raft River 38, (5) Oakley 34
The meeting was the fourth time the two teams played this season. Oakley had won two of the previous three, including the Snake River Conference championship game last week.
1A DII STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(6) Council 52, (4) Dietrich 42
The Blue Devils take second place at state.
