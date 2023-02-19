Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title

Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls basketball team won their first ever state championship Saturday .

The Trojans rallied late to beat conference rival Oakley in the 1A DI title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

(3) Raft River 38, (5) Oakley 34

The meeting was the fourth time the two teams played this season. Oakley had won two of the previous three, including the Snake River Conference championship game last week.

1A DII STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(6) Council 52, (4) Dietrich 42

The Blue Devils take second place at state.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title
CSI women win scenic west
CSI women clinch Scenic West regular season title with win over CSN
4A districts
Minico Spartans dominate 4A District 4 wrestling meet
3 District 4 teams head to state title games
Three District 4 teams set to play for state titles on Saturday