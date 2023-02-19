Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls basketball team won their first ever state championship Saturday .

The Trojans rallied late to beat conference rival Oakley in the 1A DI title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

(3) Raft River 38, (5) Oakley 34

The meeting was the fourth time the two teams played this season. Oakley had won two of the previous three, including the Snake River Conference championship game last week.

1A DII STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(6) Council 52, (4) Dietrich 42

The Blue Devils take second place at state.

