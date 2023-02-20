Caldwell PD report shots fired near C of I

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting just after 2:45 am on February 19 near the College of Idaho Campus.

When officers arrived they saw students running in fear from a house near campus. Officers did a protective sweep of the house and found that there were no injuries and no one had been shot.

Upon initial evidence, Police believe that the shooting started after 2-3 males were denied from entering the house, Police believe that they then parked near the house and fired rounds in the direction of the house striking surrounding parked vehicles. Police state that it appears that no one was hit by the gunfire.

“Luckily no one was injured in this cowardly attack. I can assure the public that we will find the suspect and bring them to justice. I’m proud of my officers who swiftly responded to the gunfire, putting themselves at risk for innocent members of our community,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police

College of Idaho Campus Security made sure residents had safe shelter for the night and assisted the Caldwell Police Department with the investigation. The College has also reached out to students and notified them of counselor and advocacy resources through the campus Wellness Center.

Caldwell Police say that they believe this was an isolated incident and that they don’t believe there to be any immediate threats to the community, though they are still looking for the suspect(s) involved in this incident.

They are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information to please call (208) 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

