Caldwell PD report shots fired near C of I

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By CBS 2 News staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting just after 2:45 am on February 19 near the College of Idaho Campus.

When officers arrived they saw students running in fear from a house near campus. Officers did a protective sweep of the house and found that there were no injuries and no one had been shot.

Upon initial evidence, Police believe that the shooting started after 2-3 males were denied from entering the house, Police believe that they then parked near the house and fired rounds in the direction of the house striking surrounding parked vehicles. Police state that it appears that no one was hit by the gunfire.

“Luckily no one was injured in this cowardly attack. I can assure the public that we will find the suspect and bring them to justice. I’m proud of my officers who swiftly responded to the gunfire, putting themselves at risk for innocent members of our community,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police

College of Idaho Campus Security made sure residents had safe shelter for the night and assisted the Caldwell Police Department with the investigation. The College has also reached out to students and notified them of counselor and advocacy resources through the campus Wellness Center.

Caldwell Police say that they believe this was an isolated incident and that they don’t believe there to be any immediate threats to the community, though they are still looking for the suspect(s) involved in this incident.

They are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information to please call (208) 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Emergency crews have cleared the scene. Polk St. West, and it will remain closed while the gas...
Gas leak in Twin Falls County caused by hit and run, crews respond
Oakley High School
Oakley community holding benefit concert dinner for music teacher who is fighting cancer
insert
Idaho State Board of Education members weigh in on school choice
Senator Mike Crapo Courtesy of: U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, &amp;amp; Urban...
Crapo, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Address Rape Kit Backlog